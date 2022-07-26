Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 26th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, July 26.

It’s the opening of the Panesar’s new GP surgery but as Eve turns up to support Suki, she is upset by her unexpectedly standoffish attitude. With the opening underway, Suki introduces Ash to a journalist but they are both shocked when the journalist drops a bombshell.

Later, Eve and Suki talk properly about last night. Eve is left heartbroken when she realises that Suki will always hide their relationship.

Meanwhile, realising that Ben is on to her, Sam wins his silence by bringing him on side as co-manager at Peggy’s.

Kathy asks Phil for money to help buy Kheerat out, however he doesn’t have the money and tells her that he thinks Ben is fine. Later, Rocky advises against Kathy’s plan to get Gavin’s sister to release money from his estate, but she asks anyway.

At the same time, Zack learns Rocky is trying to sell his old car and persuades him to hold it for him for 24 hours.

Elsewhere Lola and Jay laugh off Jay’s drunk antics of being her ‘boyfriend’ last night not realising Lexi has overheard. Lily has an idea to cheer up Kat.

EastEnders, BBC Two, 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Charity is stunned to learn Amelia has been visiting Noah in prison and quizzes her about it. Charity is surprised Noah will be released in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, Rishi is gutted when the woman from his dating app cancels their meet at The Woolpack. But having set him up nicely, dolled up Sandra swoops in and offers Rishi her company instead.

Elsewhere, Lydia is surprised when Kim unveils her as her new wedding planner.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

When shocking evidence into the knife crime investigation is revealed, the clock starts ticking for DeMarcus. DeMarcus decides it might be time to leave the village for good, but can his family convince him to stick it out?

Meanwhile, Leela tries to talk some sense into Grace.

Elsewhere, a surprise visit from Nadira lands her and Juliet in a heated position once again.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm