Actor Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

Bernard Cribbins, best known for his work on a number of classic children’s series’ including The Wombles, has died aged 93.

Character actor, voice-over artist and musical comedian Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93, his agent has announced.

His agent, Gavin Barker Associates, said in a statement:

“Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60’s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles. “He worked well into his 90’s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year. “Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Oldham-born Cribbins’ career spanned 70 years with TV credits including two series of his own show Cribbins, Comedy Playhouse, Jackanory, Call My Bluff, The Good Old Days, Star Turn and he was the voice behind the legendary Wombles of Wimbledon Common.

He made his film debut in 1957’s Davy, and went on to work with some of British cinema’s biggest names in films such as Two-Way Stretch, She, and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD.

Other film credits include Casino Royale (1967), The Railway Children (1970), and The Water Babies (1978).

Cribbins also worked extensively on stage from one end of the country to the other.

He became a favourite amongst young audiences as the narrator of The Wombles, as well as for more than 100 appearances on Jackanory. He holds the record for the most appearances on Jackanory (111), which ran from 1965 until 1996, with a short revival in 2006.

He also starred in several Carry On movies and had roles in TV favourites Coronation Street and Doctor Who. His Doctor Who character, Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of 10th Doctor companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), notably became a companion in his own right for David Tennant’s last adventure as the Doctor in The End of Time.

In 2009, he made a number of appearances on CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories. He returned to the channel in 2013 in the role of Old Jack – a retired fisherman and multi-coloured boat owner with a penchant for storytelling – in the series Old Jack’s Boat.

Cribbins was also a successful musician and had a number of hit records, including Hole In The Ground and Right Said Fred, which reached number 10 on the UK singles chart.