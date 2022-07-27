Top 10 UK cities for single seniors to find love…

Where in the UK can love in later life bloom?

As the number of over 65s living alone in the UK reached approximately 4.19 million last year, Google search interest for “senior dating near me” has surged by 90%* in the past months.

Inspired to uncover which UK cities are the best for the elderly to find love ATV Today Lifestyle has consulted the experts at Lottie analysed the number of senior users on the online dating platform, Match.com, plus the over 60s population in cities around the UK, to discover the top dating hotspots for retired singles.

Ten best UK cities for senior dating

Rank City Over 60s population score (/10) Over 60s Match.com users score (/10) Proportion of over 60s Match.com users to over 60s population (/10) Final ‘senior dating score’ (/10) 1 Manchester 7.7 9.8 10.0 9.2 2 Liverpool 8.7 9.7 8.2 8.9 3 Glasgow 9.2 9.5 7.3 8.7 4 Bristol 8.1 9.2 7.7 8.3 5 Newcastle upon Tyne 6.5 8.7 8.6 7.9 6 Nottingham 5.5 8.9 9.0 7.8 7 Sheffield 9.4 9.0 4.7 7.7 8 Birmingham 9.8 9.4 3.2 7.5 9 Cardiff 7.6 7.7 6.8 7.4 10= Leicester 6.6 7.9 7.1 7.2 10= Edinburgh 8.9 8.6 4.2 7.2

For the complete data of all 63 cities, please click here.

Research from Lottie can reveal that Manchester is the top dating hotspot for the over 60s! Earning a final ‘senior dating score’ of 9.2/10, the number of over 60s Match.com users (9.8/10) is the second highest in the country. Further contributing to this is the remarkably high proportion of over 60s Match.com users to the city’s senior population (10/10).

Liverpool ranks second with a final ‘senior dating score’ of 8.9/10. With the third highest over 60s user count on Match.com (9.7/10) and lots of senior Match.com users relative to the over 60s population (8.2/10), odds are high for senior singles looking for love in the Merseyside city!

In third place is Glasgow (8.7/10). Having 330 more senior Match.com users than in the capital, Edinburgh, the Scottish city performs exceptionally well for both over 60s Match.com user count (9.5/10) and the over 60s population (9.2/10).

Ten worst UK cities for senior dating

Rank City Over 60s population score (/10) Over 60s Match.com users score (/10) Proportion of over 60s Match.com users to over 60s population (/10) Final ‘senior dating score’ (/10) 1 Lisburn 1.9 0.3 0.5 0.9 2 Newry 2.9 0.2 0.2 1.1 3 Newport 2.4 0.5 0.7 1.2 4 Carlisle 1.5 0.6 1.9 1.3 5 Armagh 4.4 0.0 0.0 1.5 6 Wrexham 2.6 1.0 1.8 1.8 7 Stirling 0.5 1.1 4.0 1.9 8= Winchester 2.1 1.5 2.9 2.2 8= Lichfield 1.6 1.6 3.4 2.2 10 Perth 4.5 0.8 1.5 2.3

Lottie can also reveal that the worst city for the over 60s seeking love is Lisburn (0.9/10). Having the third lowest senior users on Match.com (0.3/10), the Northern Irish city sees only 43 out of all 34,436 senior singles actively looking for love, thus scoring an underwhelming 0.5/10 in this regard.