Lifestyle

Love Island 2022 ‘The contestants that could earn the most on OnlyFans’

August 3, 2022
Liz Charlton
No Comments
From love to fame…

On Monday night the season finale of Love Island hit our screens. The series will help elevate the careers of many attractive young adults, with some contestants even claiming that their partners are ‘punching’ just to be paired with them (we’re looking at you Luca). 

As the show has now reached its conclusion, Love Island statistics set out to discover how much each of this year’s contestants could earn per month if they started an OnlyFans, based on their Instagram following.

The 15 islanders that could earn the most on OnlyFans

#

Contestant

Instagram followers

Potential OnlyFans earnings (per month)

1.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

1,226,125

£812,108

2.

Gemma Owen

1,086,908

£719,899

3.

Adam Collard

1,006,376

£666,560

4.

Jacques O’Neill

991,923

£656,987

5.

Paige Thorne

859,217

£569,091

6.

Luca Bish

786,269

£520,775

7.

Davide Sanclimenti

638,156

£422,674

8.

Antigoni Buxton

460,367

£304,918

9.

Tasha Ghouri

429,333

£284,363

10.

Indiyah Polack

427,197

£282,948

11.

Liam Llewellyn

298,008

£197,382

12.

Dami Hope

246,585

£163,322

13.

Andrew Le Page

244,987

£162,264

14.

Danica Taylor

240,328

£159,178

15.

Jay Younger

215,562

£142,775

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has the highest potential OnlyFans earnings at an eye-watering £812,108 per month. With over 1.2 million Instagram followers, it’s no Futo see the series winner at the top of the list.

In second is runner-up Gemma Owen, who could earn up to £719,899 monthly on the subscription website. The businesswoman and dressage rider from Chester has almost 1.1 million Instagram followers; although Luca may have something to say about this new venture.

Completing the top three is Adam Collard. Having previously entered the house with a bang back in 2018, it is estimated he could earn up to £666,560 per month on OnlyFans, based on his over one million Instagram followers. 

Paige Thorne is in fifth with an estimated possible monthly income of £569,091, from around 850,000 Instagram followers.

Full stats and information can be found here.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

UK’s most common sofa stains…

August 3, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

How do you know if you’re a casual drinker or an alcoholic?

August 2, 2022
Vivian Summers
Lifestyle

Women’s cricket is taking centre stage this summer…

August 2, 2022
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Expert reveals hacks on how to keep cool in your workwear this summer…

August 2, 2022
Vivian Summers