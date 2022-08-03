Love Island 2022 ‘The contestants that could earn the most on OnlyFans’

From love to fame…

On Monday night the season finale of Love Island hit our screens. The series will help elevate the careers of many attractive young adults, with some contestants even claiming that their partners are ‘punching’ just to be paired with them (we’re looking at you Luca).

As the show has now reached its conclusion, Love Island statistics set out to discover how much each of this year’s contestants could earn per month if they started an OnlyFans, based on their Instagram following.

The 15 islanders that could earn the most on OnlyFans

# Contestant Instagram followers Potential OnlyFans earnings (per month) 1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 1,226,125 £812,108 2. Gemma Owen 1,086,908 £719,899 3. Adam Collard 1,006,376 £666,560 4. Jacques O’Neill 991,923 £656,987 5. Paige Thorne 859,217 £569,091 6. Luca Bish 786,269 £520,775 7. Davide Sanclimenti 638,156 £422,674 8. Antigoni Buxton 460,367 £304,918 9. Tasha Ghouri 429,333 £284,363 10. Indiyah Polack 427,197 £282,948 11. Liam Llewellyn 298,008 £197,382 12. Dami Hope 246,585 £163,322 13. Andrew Le Page 244,987 £162,264 14. Danica Taylor 240,328 £159,178 15. Jay Younger 215,562 £142,775

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has the highest potential OnlyFans earnings at an eye-watering £812,108 per month. With over 1.2 million Instagram followers, it’s no Futo see the series winner at the top of the list.

In second is runner-up Gemma Owen, who could earn up to £719,899 monthly on the subscription website. The businesswoman and dressage rider from Chester has almost 1.1 million Instagram followers; although Luca may have something to say about this new venture.

Completing the top three is Adam Collard. Having previously entered the house with a bang back in 2018, it is estimated he could earn up to £666,560 per month on OnlyFans, based on his over one million Instagram followers.

Paige Thorne is in fifth with an estimated possible monthly income of £569,091, from around 850,000 Instagram followers.

