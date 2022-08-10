Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 10th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, August 3.

Kheerat convinces Jean to talk to Stacey but is stopped in his tracks when he hears Suki’s desperate voicemail and rushes off.

As Stacey meets with Jean to chat, she is surprised to learn that she is staying with Mo. The trio have a drink and catch-up and Stacey questions why Jean isn’t with her friends as she claimed.

Stacey asks Jean to come home but it becomes apparent Jean is worried people are gossiping about her – she’s still ashamed about her behaviour during her bipolar episode.

Meanwhile, Suki’s stomach is in knots as Ravi arrives and finds Ranveer’s lifeless body.

Elsewhere, Chelsea tears a strip off Denzel and Nugget over their treatment of Amy.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Alya departs for her holiday, leaving Zeedan to keep an eye on Yasmeen. He sends Stu packing when he turns up at Speed Daal. Later, Yasmeen arrives at Number 6 to find Stu retrieving his watch. He refuses to leave until she’s heard the truth. Yasmeen surreptitiously presses “call” on her phone to alert Zeedan.

Having received Yasmeen’s SOS, Zeedan bursts into Number 6 with Craig in tow. Craig arrests Stu for breach of the peace.

Meanwhile, George informs Sean he has bagged him a date with Laurence. As Laurence waits in the bistro, Sean declares to Eileen, Mary and Glenda that he’s putting Dylan first by swearing off men. Dylan, however, pushes Sean to go and the date goes well.

Elsewhere, Ronnie supports Ryan at the magistrates’ court. As the district judge accepts his guilty plea, Ryan awaits sentencing.

Also, Audrey insists to Dr Gaddas that she doesn’t need therapy – she merely miscounted her tablets.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

At his impromptu stag do, Marlon tries to get to his feet but his legs give way.

Paddy suggests that Marlon get checked out at the hospital. Marlon agrees, just as long as there’s no ambulance and Rhona is left out of the loop.

Meanwhile, Vanessa reaches out to Suzy after learning some new information.

Elsewhere, Gabby kisses Kit passionately just as Laurel arrives.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Norma leaves death threats for one village resident and his family, but will he be able to get one step ahead of her?

Meanwhile, Zoe and Felix make a shocking discovery about DeMarcus’s whereabouts and who has been hiding him.

A vengeful Grace overhears, but who will reach DeMarcus first?

Elsewhere, Verity overhears Cindy getting flirty with someone.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm