Starship Improvise finish comedy show outside after fire alarm evacuation

The show must go on, fire alarm or no fire alarm…

Starship Improvise, a supergroup of performers from Tony and Olivier Award winning companies Mischief, Showstopper! and Austentatious took to the streets to finish their comedy improv show after a fire alarm caused a venue-wide evacuation.

In a spontaneous turn of events, these fringe favourites found themselves in The Potterrow underpass, finishing their longform improv, which follows the fictional members of smash-hit, science-fiction TV show CELESTIA 7 as they headline a fans convention and share memories of everyone’s favourite episodes.

Starship Improvise co-creator and Co-artistic director of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and director of Mischief hits ‘Pan Goes Wrong’ and ‘Magic Goes Wrong’ Adam Meggido recounts the experience:

“The fire alarm went off in the last twenty minutes of our show so we went out on to the street and finished it there – most of audience stayed on to watch and then other people gathered around – and what had been a very annoying intrusion into our performance became something with an incredible atmosphere and spirit to it. “People were shooting on their phones, selfies were taken with us with the crowd, it was one of those moments you can’t plan for, but that encapsulates the real joy and spirit of the Fringe”.

Crowds gathered, enamoured by the star-studded coterie of cast members.