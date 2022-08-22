Coldplay add further European and UK dates to their Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Coldplay have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in summer 2023.

The dates include the tour’s first visits to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, alongside UK shows in Manchester and Cardiff.

Over four million tickets have been sold for the Latin America, North America, and European dates of the critically-acclaimed tour since it kicked off in Costa Rica in March of 2022.

Sustainability initiatives, such as kinetic dancefloors, have been the subject of much praise.

The new tour dates were teased via Easter eggs in the band’s new video for Humankind (taken from their number one album, Music Of The Spheres) which premiered last week.

Furthermore, the video hinted that additional shows would be announced in South-East Asia and North America, to the excitement of the band’s global fan base.

Tickets for the new European and UK shows – as outlined below – will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday, 25 August. Full details can be found at coldplay.com/tour.

MAY 2023

WED 17 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, PORTUGAL

WED 24 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN

THU 25 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, SPAIN

WED 31 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

JUNE 2023

THU 01 Etihad Stadium – Manchester, UK

TUE 06 Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK

WED 21 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples, ITALY

SUN 25 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY

MON 26 Stadio San Siro – Milan, ITALY

JULY 2023

SAT 01 Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich, SWITZERLAND

WED 05 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK

THU 06 Parken – Copenhagen, DENMARK

SAT 08 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN

SUN 09 Ullevi – Gothenburg, SWEDEN

SAT 15 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

SUN 16 Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS