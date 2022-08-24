Hayu return to the 911 Crisis Center

911 Crisis Center returns for second series, streaming on Hayu from September 4.

In the back-to-back premiere episodes, the crisis center focuses on peril surrounding some of the youngest members of the Chagrin Valley community.

Season two begins with the episode “Mama Bear to Grizzly Bear.” Supervisor Charline Polk, the Mama Bear of Chagrin Valley Dispatch, takes a 911 call from a concerned grandfather looking for his missing two-week-old grandchild. Charline and the team combine forces to unravel the mystery.

In the second episode, “Matt on the Move,” Matt Reinke has learned the ins and outs of dispatching and is ready for the next step. Before he decides to apply for supervisor, however, he must help a young girl threatened with a knife and a panicked caller with a baby struggling to breathe.

Throughout the season, episodes will feature dispatchers and supervisors calmly taking charge, extracting information to relay to law enforcement and first responders, all the while helping confused and frightened callers on the other end of the line. Viewers will see the team tested as a couple is heard screaming over an open line; when a welfare check spirals into a pursuit; when a caller must be coached into performing CPR before it’s too late; and a neighbour who pulls a gun on a caller and her family. The season includes many impactful stories driven by the dispatchers and supervisors who are largely unseen in the community yet make a huge impact.

From Warner Brothers Unscripted Television, 911 Crisis Center is produced by Shed Media in association with Green Lakes Productions. Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Adam Kassen, Dena Waxman and Shannon O’Rourke executive produce.