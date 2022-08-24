Frankie Boyle turns his attention to the Monarchy

The comedian will go royal for Channel 4 and their Truth and Dare season.

Comedian Frankie Boyle turns his wry eye to the state of the British monarchy and its future, by looking back at its 1,000 year history.

As he discovers the qualities of our most infamous child-murdering, wife-beheading, empire-building, nation-destroying monarchs and how they’ve shaped our royals – and our country – today, he wonders will the monarchy soon be put out of its misery as it slips gently away under the soft pillow of our collective apathy?

Do the Royal Family have any place in the modern world? This 75-minute special aims to find out…

Channel 4 will also be airing Prince Andrew: The Musical as Kieran Hodgson leads a cast of comics in a satirical send-up of the life and times of Prince Andrew, set to a musical score.

Written by and starring Hodgson as the Prince himself, with original music co-written by Freddie Tapner, the story centres on the key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH’s bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis in which the man behind the headlines faces the music.

Both programmes form part of the forthcoming Truth and Dare season which is part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebrations.