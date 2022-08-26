Harry Styles adds gigs to tour in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland

Tickets for Europe and U.K. dates Go on General Sale Friday 2nd September at 10am.

Due to popular demand, international superstar Harry Styles has announced the continuation of Love On Tour with 19 newly announced dates in Europe including shows in Coventry, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, as well as, a show in Slane, Ireland. Tickets for the newly announced Europe and U.K. dates go on general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am Local time.

Coming off of a sold-out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry’s House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry’s House. The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.

TICKETS: On general sale Friday 2nd September at 10am local time for all newly announced Europe and UK dates. See full on sale timing per market below and visit hstyles.co.uk/tour for more information.

HARRY STYLES LOVE ON TOUR 2023 EU DATES:

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena! — JUST ADDED

Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion! — JUST ADDED

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena! — JUST ADDED

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France! — JUST ADDED

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands –Johan Cruijff Arena! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle*! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA! — JUST ADDED

Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst-Happel-Stadion! — JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company! — JUST ADDED

Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool! — JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges! — JUST ADDED

Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena! — JUST ADDED