The Real Housewives of Dubai reunite on Hayu

August 26, 2022
James Ryder
The Dubai ladies are coming together for a two-part special.

The Real Housewives of Dubai two-part reunion will stream on Hayu from September 1. Host Andy Cohen sits down with Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury to discuss the season.

Part One

The ladies of Dubai bring the desert heat to New York City to face one another after a tumultuous season. They sit down to debunk Dubai myths, set each other straight and bring on the shade. Things get heated when Caroline Stanbury accuses Lesa of stealing her fashion designs and unveils her “Book of Lies.” 

Part Two

Caroline Stanbury and Lesa dig their heels in the sand and hash out their issues. Ayan reveals more of herself and opens up about her childhood trauma. The ladies unwrap their feelings and exchange gifts to show each other what they think about one another.

This second edition hits the air on September 8.

Stream The Real Housewives of Dubai two-part reunion on Hayu from September 1, same day as the USA.

