Jack Harlow makes a date with the UK this November

Tickets are now on sale for the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ U.K. Tour.

Rap sensation Jack Harlow this week revealed UK dates for part of his “Come Home The Kids Miss You World Tour,” kicking off on Wednesday 2nd November in Birmingham with performances in London, Manchester and Leeds, concluding in Nottingham on Tuesday 8th November before continuing across Europe.

Harlow’s triumphant return to the UK comes after a blockbuster performance at this Summer’s Wireless Festival. Tickets go on sale Thursday 25th August at 9am via Live Nation.co.uk

Fresh off the release of his globally acclaimed album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, featuring global hits ‘First Class’ and ‘Nail Tech’ Jack Harlow continues on his path to global domination.

Hailed as the “hitmaker of tomorrow” by Variety, Harlow is one of music’s greatest new stars, weaving nimble wordplay, humour, confidence and ambition.

At just 24 years old, Harlow has racked up over 5 billion streams worldwide and has collaborated with megastars Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and more. Jack will be completing his stellar year with the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ U.K. Tour.

TICKETS :

On Sale now at www.LiveNation.co.uk.