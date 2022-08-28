River City: A Talentless showcase

This week in Shieldinch…

Monday/Tuesday: Still smarting from his fallout with Stevie, Sam focusses on organising an unforgettable talent showcase, however, it ends up being memorable…for all the wrong reasons.

When his venue cancels unexpectedly, Sam turns to Caitlin, Sonny and Barry to dig him out of a hole but struggles to make his dream event a reality. Worse still, Sam is blindsided by Stevie’s job interview news. Putting on a brave face, Sam wishes him well but fears Spiller and Son will never reunite.

Later, at the showcase, things go from bad to worse as Sam’s acts let him down leaving the event in disarray. Seeing Sam so despondent, Stevie hints all might not be lost with their partnership. Elsewhere, Alex tries his best to hide his anxiety from Amber about Toomey’s whereabouts. When, Amber suggests they silence the issue once and for all, Alex won’t hear of it.

Tensions rise between Amber and Lydia as they clash over Lenny’s care. At the hospital, Amber panics when she sees Lenny’s empty bed. She calms down when she learns her dad is now in a stable condition and moved to a different ward. However, her mood sours when she discovers Lydia is Lenny’s next of kin, not her. As emotions flare, the women are stunned when Lenny begins to stir.

Caitlin tries to make peace with Ash with a grand gesture but he’s not impressed. Snubbing her attempts to rekindle their relationship, Ash makes a big decision about his future in Shieldinch.

Wednesday/Thursday: With Lenny regaining consciousness, DCI Shaw interrogates him about the events surrounding the Candle Room explosion. As Lydia and Amber rush to his bedside, they are stunned by his behaviour – he doesn’t recognise either of them.

Desperate to spark memories, Lydia and Amber bombard Lenny with questions to no avail. When DCI Shaw digs deeper, it quickly causes offence to the Murdoch women. There’s hope when Lenny welcomes Mulvaney, clearly recognising him from his past. However, when Amber, Lydia and Alex leave the old friends alone, the shocking truth is revealed.

Elsewhere, Gillian is stunned to learn she can now file for divorce from her estranged husband, Dominic. Hearing the news, Mikey attempts to lighten the mood, arranging an elaborate celebration but Gillian is none-too-pleased by his plans. Gillian confides in Roisin the sadness she feels at getting divorced, seeing no cause for celebration.

Spurred on by Roisin’s positivity, Gillian takes Mikey up on his offer of a drink at the Tall Ship but is mortified when he plays matchmaker with her and Ash.

Rebecca’s annoyed when Bob practices his boxing in the garage. When she shows some boxing techniques to Bob, he says it’s clear she still loves the sport and suggests the time has come to let boxing bygones be bygones.

River City: Monday, BBC Scotland Channel, 10 pm. Tuesday, BBC One Scotland, 7 pm. Wednesday, BBC Scotland Channel, 10 pm. Thursday, BBC One Scotland, 7 pm.