James Keelaghan is happy with ‘Second Hand’

Borealis Records and award winning singer-songwriter James Keelaghan have just put the finishing touches to a fantastic new album entitled, Second Hand.

Contemporary folk songs, at their very best, offer an insight into the hardships, attitudes, and resolve of characters and events that shape our lives. These are the components at the basis of JUNO and CFMA award winning songwriter James Keelaghan’s songs.

Through ten solo albums Keelaghan has created a repertoire of incalculable importance. From the historical Hillcrest Mine and Cold Missouri Waters to Kiri’s Piano (a triumph over adversity), Keelaghan delivers stories that touch the heart and remind us all of our shared history and humanity.

Keelaghan’s latest album Second Hand finds James at the top of his game with ten new songs that include co-writes with Catherine MacLellan, Lynn Miles, and Dave Gunning. “I love co-writing,” he says, “it’s the spark that gets me motivated – the fresh approach to a lyric or a different way of forming a melody for a song is so stimulating. Besides, it’s also a great impetus to finish the song.”

James’ songwriting has often been cited for its keen sense of history. With this latest release he takes on a number of topical issues of concern to us all. This, coupled with a command of the language and delivered with an unmistakably rich baritone it’s not surprising that James has come to be considered one of Canada’s all-time great singer songwriters.

The album is released on September 16th.