Spirit of Christmas Fair opens at Olympia London next month

Celebrating 21 years the Spirit of Christmas Fair is back to full capacity for 2022.
The event this year will be supporting over 700 small independent brands and designer-makers, all handpicked for their quality and originality and approved by House & Garden Magazine.
From 31 October – 6 November at Olympia London visitors can discover over 200 new and exclusive brands to the Fair as well as hundreds of returning favourites presenting the finest distinctive gifts. Many returning visitors share the Fair as an annual unmissable social calendar date and enjoy a wonderful experience with friends – to kick-start the festive season.
With sustainability at the heart of how many of these small independents are run visitors can shop with the planet in mind. Using good quality natural or recycled materials is just a part of what they do to care for our planet and support local communities also making it easy to add a luxurious touch to gifting this year whist shopping consciously.
There’s something for everyone within the cornucopia of inspirational boutiques selling: homeware, fashion for both men and women, baby & child, decorations, health & beauty, food & drink and stunning jewellery. From grand, show-stopping pieces to the quirky and beautiful, discerning shoppers will find endless never-before-seen items across the seven days. Visitors can meet face-to-face with brands that can’t be seen elsewhere because many are only accessible online or use the Fair as their only consumer touch point, otherwise selling to trade.
Bursting with delicious festive essentials, visitors can uncover over 100 of the finest artisan producers including Great Taste Award winners in the Gallery Food Hall. Home to an unrivalled mix of leading artisans, independent producers and Great Taste Award winners, it is sure to inspire festive banquets and Christmas gift giving.
Mary Claire Boyd, Fair Director:
“At Spirit we strive to create a community of small independent and family run businesses, most home grown in the UK, bringing them together with visitors who want to find and have an appreciation for beautifully made unique gifts. They can literally meet the makers who really have a passion for what they do, and make new connections. We’re proud to be supporting several start-ups this year who discovered their inspiration to start their own business during lockdown, including Peachaus, Gaia Homeware and Edit One.”
Returning to the Fair are Royal caterers Mosimann’s offering visitors an exquisite brunch or afternoon tea, as well as the finest cuvee’s of the House of Louis Roederer in the four champagne bars. The Fair provides the perfect social occasion and festive ambience to enjoy with friends and ignite the passion for the season of festivities and gifting.
Highlights of the Spirit of Christmas Fair will include:
Over 700 independent boutiques to shop from Exclusive show offers and competitions from our unique collection of boutique brands Enjoy a glass of the finest Champagne in the stylish Louis Roederer Champagne Bars. The Food Hall where the Fair presents an entirely delectable mix of leading artisans, independent producers, Royal Warrant holders and Great Taste award-winners. Late night shopping Thursday 3 November 10am – 9pm.
Enjoy complimentary entry into the Winter Art & Antiques Fair from the 1-6 November. Presenting a collection of the finest specialist dealers, offering a wide choice of high-quality, vetted art and antiques spanning centuries. Condé Nast Traveller presents the Luxury Travel Fair also takes place alongside the Spirit of Christmas Fair from 3-6 November 2022. Offering a collection of the finest bespoke and immersive travel experiences.
With this unmissable shopping experience spreading over two halls, shoppers may need to pace themselves. Those wanting to peruse the Fair more than once can upgrade their tickets and make the most of a Premium, Weekend or Unlimited Pass!
For more ticket options and information visit www.spiritofchristmasfair.co.uk