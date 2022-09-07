Spirit of Christmas Fair opens at Olympia London next month

Celebrating 21 years the Spirit of Christmas Fair is back to full capacity for 2022.

The event this year will be supporting over 700 small independent brands and designer-makers, all handpicked for their quality and originality and approved by House & Garden Magazine.

From 31 October – 6 November at Olympia London visitors can discover over 200 new and exclusive brands to the Fair as well as hundreds of returning favourites presenting the finest distinctive gifts. Many returning visitors share the Fair as an annual unmissable social calendar date and enjoy a wonderful experience with friends – to kick-start the festive season.

With sustainability at the heart of how many of these small independents are run visitors can shop with the planet in mind. Using good quality natural or recycled materials is just a part of what they do to care for our planet and support local communities also making it easy to add a luxurious touch to gifting this year whist shopping consciously.

There’s something for everyone within the cornucopia of inspirational boutiques selling: homeware, fashion for both men and women, baby & child, decorations, health & beauty, food & drink and stunning jewellery. From grand, show-stopping pieces to the quirky and beautiful, discerning shoppers will find endless never-before-seen items across the seven days. Visitors can meet face-to-face with brands that can’t be seen elsewhere because many are only accessible online or use the Fair as their only consumer touch point, otherwise selling to trade.

Bursting with delicious festive essentials, visitors can uncover over 100 of the finest artisan producers including Great Taste Award winners in the Gallery Food Hall. Home to an unrivalled mix of leading artisans, independent producers and Great Taste Award winners, it is sure to inspire festive banquets and Christmas gift giving.

Mary Claire Boyd, Fair Director: