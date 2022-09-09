E4 get permed and dyed with hairdo series

Grab the hairspray and hairdryer as E4 is looking for a fresh new trim with brand-new competition series The Big Blow Out.

Hosted by AJ Odudu, this eight-episode series sees eleven experienced, keen and passionate hairstylists compete in a series of extravagant and jaw dropping hair challenges that will take each stylist’s creative flare and talent and push it to the next level. Across the competition, they’ll stop at nothing as they battle to be the first ever The Big Blow Out champion.

But we’ll be seeing no ‘short back and sides’ cuts here, as across each episode the stylists will be thrown in the deep end as they take on two creative challenges that will put their coiffure skills to the test, like never before. Racing against the clock, they’ll be pleasing real business clients with exacting styling demands in the first challenge and unleashing their individual taste and creativity to produce heart-stopping, gravity defying and spectacular creations in the ‘Masterpiece’ challenge.

As well as the bangs, blows and hair weaves, it’s not just the clients they have to impress, as the stylists will be judged by legendary hairdresser Sam McKnight and award-winning hairdresser to the stars Lisa Farrall. Along with a weekly guest judge, Sam and Lisa will use their triumphant experience and knowledge as they offer advice and guidance to push these hopefuls to their limits to create eye opening hairstyles that will be sure to ‘dye’ for.