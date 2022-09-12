More than seven in 10 Brits suffer from ‘Data Dread’, according to research

The findings note those asked saw many have no interest in figures and stats.



For more than a quarter (27 per cent) of those who took part in the poll it’s because they are simply uninterested, and 43 per cent admit they find data dull. But despite 55 per cent actively avoiding figures and data, half believe improving their skills would put them at an advantage in the current economic climate.

And one in five think it would also allow for better career opportunities.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) suspect they’d be able to deal with bills better each month as 22 per cent find it difficult to digest everyday information like bank statements or data-led news articles. The study was commissioned by interactive learning platform DataCamp, which, on World Literacy Day (September 8th), wanted to raise awareness of data literacy as a fundamental skill.

With almost one in five not knowing that a quarter of a pie chart is the same as 25 per cent, the brand hopes to democratise data skills across the country.

Regardless of the nation’s day-to-day interactions with numbers and statistics, 52 per cent admit to sometimes simply smiling and nodding along to a conversation about data and statistics, even if they’re completely in the dark.

According to the OnePoll study, 29 per cent admit they rely on their friends, partner or family members to take on any data analysis they may need in day-to-day life. Concerningly, this could include reviewing mortgage rates, loan options or, particularly pertinently at the moment, energy prices.

DataCamp’s co-founder, Martijn Theuwissen: