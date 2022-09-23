Mark Curry returns to Wicked in the West End

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical that tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, is to welcome back Mark Curry as ‘The Wizard’.

Mark will be seen in the role from Tuesday the 18th of October 2022. Gary Wilmot will play his final performance as ‘The Wizard’ at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Sunday 16 October 2022.

Actor, broadcaster, and former Blue Peter presenter Mark Curry previously played ‘The Wizard’ as part of the 10th Anniversary London cast in 2016/17. In a career spanning more than five decades, Mark first came to prominence in Yorkshire Television’s Junior Showtime in 1969.

Filmed at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds, he stayed with the show for six years. During this time, he also appeared as ‘Oscar DeVelt’ in Alan Parker’s film Bugsy Malone as well as in numerous variety shows and pantomimes.

Following three years with the Harrogate Theatre Company and a budding career as a television presenter – including The Saturday Picture Show and Screen Test – he joined the BBC’s Blue Peter in 1986, becoming its 15th presenter. During his more than three years with the legendary show, he presented alongside Janet Ellis, Peter Duncan, Caron Keating and Yvette Fielding. For a while, in the 2000s, he was also the host of the hit ITV game show Catchphrase.

His career as an actor has seen him star at theatres across the UK, most notably and frequently in the plays and comedies of Alan Ayckbourn. In 2018, he starred as ‘Philip Markham’ in the 50th anniversary production of Ray Cooney & John Chapman’s comedy Move Over Mrs Markham, directed by Ray Cooney. His London credits include Talent, written and directed by Victoria Wood, and Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black, directed by Robin Herford.

A keen tennis player and a qualified tennis coach, Mark is also a frequent tennis commentator on BBC Radio 5, Eurosport, LBC, Radio Wimbledon and Talk Radio Europe. In 2017, he and Amy Dowden won the Pudsey Glitterball Trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing special for Children in Need.

Mark Curry:

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Oz after 5 years away and to have this opportunity to play The Wizard again in the incredible Wicked. I look forward to joining this brilliant cast and working again with the fantastic creative team and producers.”

“One of the most successful musicals of all time” (BBC News), Wicked recently welcomed its 11 millionth theatregoer to London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre. The “global sensation” (Independent) has won over 100 awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy.