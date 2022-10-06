Drag Race UK Queens reunite for Bring Back My Girls

The brand-new drama-filled reunion series, which was filmed at RuPaul’s Drag Con LA this year, sees the stars of seven series come together, from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to UK vs The World.

Award-winning media agency, World of Wonder, has announced Bring Back My Girls, a brand-new sickening reunion show dropping exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, on 18th October 2022.

Sponsored by House of Love cocktails, the seven-part series showcases the reunions of RuPaul’s Drag Race casts who previously missed out due to COVID-19, including queens from the iconic seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1-2, UK vs The World and RuPaul’s Drag Race S12, plus many more. Filmed at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in April 2022 in front of a live audience, fans will get to hear from their favourite international stars from the world-famous franchise first-hand, as they reunite to spill the tea on everything that went down on their seasons plus what life has been like post-Drag Race.

The juicy series is hosted by TV personality and Drag Race stan Ts Madison, fearlessly putting the queens through their paces asking questions even RuPaul wouldn’t dare to ask, in the ultimate reunion show. The teaser trailer released today gives us a taste of what’s to come; from shady questions to spicy quips and audience participation, expect drama, fights, laughs, tantrums, tears and more!

Fans will witness shocking ru-velations from the stars, with appearances from winners Blu Hydrangea, Jaida Essence Hall, Lawrence Chaney and The Vivienne, as well as UK fan-favourites A’Whora, Baga Chipz, Tayce, and Tia Kofi. The series also includes reunion episodes for Drag Race Canada Seasons 1-2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 and Drag Race Holland Season 1.

Throughout the series, the queens divulge their relationship struggles with other queens, rehash old arguments, but also bring up conflicts that have happened since being on the show, giving insight into things even the biggest Drag Race fans don’t know about; including the real stories behind the unfollows and blocks!

Bring Back My Girls reveals tales never heard or seen before from the Drag Race universe and will be available exclusively on the WOW Presents Plus platform from 18th October 2022, with episodes releasing weekly at 7pm BST.

If the reunions leave fans wanting more from their favourite queens, tickets are now on sale for the much-anticipated return of RuPaul’s DragCon UK, coming to the ExCeL London from 6th – 8th January 2023. Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, with over 100 queens already confirmed, guests will have the opportunity to see their favourite queens in the flesh, including Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace, as well as a plethora of super stars from the UK, US and beyond.

The gag-worthy three-day spectacle will showcase a cornucopia of drag excitement, including a special appearance and exclusive DJ set from Drag Race matriarch, RuPaul Charles, alongside signings and meet & greets with fan-favourite Queens; fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend; wig-snatching merch; and immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and WOW Presents Plus shows.

For more information and to snatch yourself a ticket, visit https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/.

Bring Back My Girls will premiere weekly from Tuesday 18th October 2022 at 7pm BST exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/. Tickets are now on sale for RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2023 at https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/.