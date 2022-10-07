Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Aspects of Love’

The stage musical has been reimagined for the 21st century, directed by Jonathan Kent.

Michael Ball to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Aspects of Love, reimagined for the 21st century and directed by Jonathan Kent.

Michael Ball:

“Aspects of Love holds a very special place in my heart. I am absolutely delighted to revisit Andrew Lloyd Webber’s glorious score in a re-imagined chamber production in the West End from May next year. I am so happy to be collaborating again with the brilliant director Jonathan Kent who was so inspiring when we worked together on Sweeney Todd.

“We are just at the start of our journey so the big question is will I be singing my favourite song Love Changes Everything – what do you think? All will be revealed soon…”

With lyrics by Don Black and Charles Hart, and produced by Nica Burns, Aspects of Love will play at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue. Performances will run from 12 May 2023. Tickets are now on sale.

The original late 1980s version of the theatre musical saw Ball become a pop star and household name following the release of song ‘Love Changes Everything‘ from the production – which spent fifteen weeks in the chart, peaking at number two in January 1989. Ball went on to represent Britain in Eurovision and has hosted his own television and radio programmes as well as numerous other theatre credits.