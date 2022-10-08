Autumn clothes sales boon thanks to bad weather

Autumn is well underway and as Brits adjust to the cold, wet weather, the demand for trench coats has soared, according to recent research.

Fashion brand, I Saw It First noted searches for trench coats increased by over 100% in the last week of September alone. With the Met Office predicting rain and thunderstorms well into October, the brand expects that the trench trend is here to stay.

And that’s not all… as the online retailer has also seen other weather-related trends emerging, with searches for boots increasing by 56% and raincoats by 13% during that final week of September.

An I Saw It First spokesperson told ATV Today Lifestyle:

“Following the uncertain weather we’ve seen recently, we’re not surprised to see that our search terms for trench coats and products alike have spiked. The weather may be getting colder, but I Saw It First have everything you need to stay cosy with the spiciest autumn looks this season.

“We’ve also recently launched our Drenched collection, a range of head-to-toe tonal looks from only £25, which has also seen trench coats become the fastest selling pieces of the collection, proving just how popular this fashion staple is set to be throughout the next few months.”

You can get the fashionable look for less this autumn, with prices starting from only £8 at the I Saw It First Autumn Shop. The brand is also currently offering an exclusive 55% off everything excluding sale with code SAVE55.