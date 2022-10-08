Carly Davis asks ‘Whatever Happened’

The song has been written by Rollover Studios producer Stuart Carbran and is performed by Carly Davis. The recording studios have been home to hitmakers such as Peter Andre, Tinchy Stryder and The Saturdays to name just a few.

This track, released last month, was penned by Stuart while watching the television news showing the unfolding damage done to the Ukraine by Russia.

Stuart Carbran:

“I was extremely disturbed and saddened by this horrific invasion of Ukraine & the melody & initial lyric just came into my head naturally from the heart.

“The song is to show support for Ukraine from the UK people, although Carly is English and her father is from London, her mother was born in Kyiv. I really think the song with it’s poignant lyrics & the way she has sung it would touch the hearts of the Ukrainian community here in London, Ukraine and around the world.”

The song has met with approval with the Ukrainian Ambassador to UK, Vadym Prystaiko, impressed with its sentiment when the track was introduced to him by Dean Russell MP. Over in the Ukraine it has also been noticed with Carly and the music video for the song recently featured in The Kiev Post.

Stuart Carbran:

“I hope it will bring comfort to all who are suffering throughout this devastating conflict in Ukraine & other conflicts around the world.”