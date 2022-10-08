Retired adults are more than ever looking for part time work due to rising costs

A quarter of retired adults are considering a part time job to keep afloat during the cost-of-living crisis – and one in six have already gone back to work. Research of a wide representation of retirees found of those on the lookout, 59 per cent have already made enquiries locally to see what work might be available to make ends meet.

And 74 per cent aren’t keen to reintroduce themselves to working again but are prepared to do so. It also emerged admin, retail and general office roles would be the most likely jobs retirees would look to move back into.

Turning off electrics, buying own brand products and wearing additional clothing rather than turning up the heating are other ways retirees are bidding to save the pennies.