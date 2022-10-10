Boux Avenue Introduces ‘The Midnight Collection’

It is time to step into Boux Avenue’s Bouxtique World! Yesterday (Sunday 9th October) Boux will be launched online their fa-boo-lous Halloween campaign ‘The Midnight Collection’.

No glass slippers, or spoilt pumpkins here, the new ‘Midnight Collection’ is sure to make you boo-tiful this season. From devil red longline bras, to mysterious black mesh lingerie sets, each design in the collection has been designed with worn to be seen in mind, whilst taking inspiration from the latest catwalk trends, elevating your Halloween style from Basic Witch to Hallow-queen.

One of Boux Avenue’s daring and sexiest lingerie collections to date is available from sizes 6 to 18 and cup sizes A to G, prices starting at £16.00. These dusk-to-dawn styles are full of unique designs with the perfect amount of statement details, whether that is the leather look, the angelic white lace, or the daring fishnet embroidery detail sets. You are sure to find your perfect Halloween style with this range.

For the latest campaign, Boux Avenue has teamed up with a variety of talents… you may spot some familiar faces including Roxy Horner, Sofia Jamora and Mariam Jarju.

Zoe Price-Smith – Chief Design & Product Officer:

“The Midnight Collection offers our consumers a very unique, feminine and sexy range for the spooky season. The range is made up of black, white and our true fashion red, keeping in theme with the Halloween palette. This collection has truly been designed with worn-to-be-seen in mind, with some bras perfectly styled with Boux’s wet look leggings, creating that lingerie-as-outerwear vibe.”

Boux’s Bouxtique collection is a premium sub-brand, through the rich fabrics choices and details of the designs. This year’s Bouxtique range features a larger selection of leg harnesses, which have gone down a storm in the past, with Boux’s first leg harness Saffie originally selling out in 4 weeks! The key Halloween showstoppers from the Bouxtique collection are Antonia, available in a long line spicy red faux leather bra, also available in a midnight black double strap faux leather bra and matching faux leather leg harness.

Also, Renai with the feminine floral embroidery contrasting seamlessly with the sexiness of the fishnet material, merging cute and daring together. This new sexy, chic edit is sure to take you straight to midnight magic, helping you to feel sexier, confident and most importantly more empowered this Halloween, Boux’s team say. To ensure you are getting the full benefit of your new lingerie, don’t forget to book yourself in for a Bra fitting in one of Boux Avenue’s stores as a correctly fitting bra can make all the difference to the way you feel in lingerie and of course for comfort.

The Midnight Collection will also be launching in Boux stores on Friday 14th October 2022.

Renai plunge lingerie set from £18.00 to £38.00

Antonia plunge lingerie set from £18.00 to £40.00

Antonia longline lingerie set from £18.00 to £42.00

Jasmine balconette lingerie set from £16.00 to £38.00

Stellah high neck plunge lingerie set from £18.00 to £38.00

Stellah balconette lingerie set from £18.00 to £38.00

PU leather-look high waist leggings £25.00

Alligator print high waist leggings – Black £25.00