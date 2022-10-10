Glimpses of Art reveals content for first exhibition

New art gallery Glimpses of Art launches its inaugural exhibition ‘We Are What We See’ during this years Frieze London.

The exhibition will feature the work of thirty international artists whose unique art practices range from photography, painting and sculpture to digital creativity. The theme of the works explores identity from a non-normative perspective and one which covers all elements of human nature.

Curators Auronda Scalera and Lidia Ravviso:

“It is incredibly exciting to finally announce our upcoming London exhibition and the debut of the Glimpses agency model. We have curated an impressive collection of artworks and are thrilled to showcase the many talented artists who have taken part in questioning convention and censorship. We hope the exhibition will stimulate and challenge visitors and help give them a new perspective on what identity means to them.”

Glimpses is one of the only shows during Frieze London to showcase more than 90% female content and non-binary artists.

Curators Auronda Scalera and Lidia Ravviso have collaborated with Andres Ros Roto to deliver an emotional and sensory experience. A dramatic soundtrack will also accompany the visuals to guide visitors from the dark depths of the show to the more ethereal moments.

As the title suggests through the gaze of the exhibition viewers will be invited to reflect on how art can offer a more transformative reflection of ourselves – A provocation which underpins the entire concept.

Glimpses: We are what we see, 11th – 17th October, 10am – 10pm, Kachette, 347 Old Street, London, EC1V 9LP