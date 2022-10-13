OTD 1971: Muhammad Ali visits Birmingham

ATV Today reported on how boxer Muhammad Ali was visiting Birmingham as part of a promotional tour for Ovaltine.

The report shows footage of Muhammad Ali at New Street Station in Birmingham on his arrival. ATV reporter Simon Smith spoke to him about his defeat to Joe Frazier and the possibility of him facing the Derbyshire boxer Jack Bodell in the future.

Also mute shots of Ali meeting a large crowd at the Co-op supermarket in Birmingham on his promotional tour.