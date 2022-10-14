OTD 1969: ‘Colour Television Show’ opens in Leicester

ATV Midland News reported on Lord Aylestone – Chairman of then television regulator the ITA – Independent Television Authority – opening the Colour Television Show at Granby Halls in Leicester.

The event was to showcase colour broadcasting in the UK. Colour television had already launched on BBC Two and was preparing to do the same from November on BBC One and many of the ITV regional services including ATV in the Midlands.

The news footage shows Lord Aylestone arriving at Granby Halls and touring the exhibition which had been organised by the BBC, ITV and the British Radio Equipment Manufacturers Association. When ATV went colour the first ever colour commercial in the UK was for Birds Eye peas and aired on ATV in the Midlands during a Thunderbirds episode.