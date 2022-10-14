Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1969: ‘Colour Television Show’ opens in Leicester

On this Day

OTD 1969: ‘Colour Television Show’ opens in Leicester

Image: ATV Network

OTD 1969: ‘Colour Television Show’ opens in Leicester

On this Day, October 14th 1969…
Published on

ATV Midland News reported on Lord Aylestone – Chairman of then television regulator the ITA – Independent Television Authority – opening the Colour Television Show at Granby Halls in Leicester.

The event was to showcase colour broadcasting in the UK. Colour television had already launched on BBC Two and was preparing to do the same from November on BBC One and many of the ITV regional services including ATV in the Midlands.

The news footage shows Lord Aylestone arriving at Granby Halls and touring the exhibition which had been organised by the BBC, ITV and the British Radio Equipment Manufacturers Association. When ATV went colour the first ever colour commercial in the UK was for Birds Eye peas and aired on ATV in the Midlands during a Thunderbirds episode.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

Studios

Adrian Scarborough returns to Chelsea for more detective dramas

Soapworld

Frozen Planet II promoted with change to EastEnders credits

ITV

ITVX reveal a peek into the world of Frannie Langton

Soapworld

Emmerdale turns back the clock with 70s photoshoot

BBC

Radio 2 reveals Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell crowned UK’s biggest debut album of all-time
Advertisement
To Top