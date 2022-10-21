Pick of the Plots: Friday 21st October

Summer confides in Paul that she and Aaron are back together and will make any decision about the baby together. Esther invites Summer for lunch at The Rovers to thank her for the work on the stall. As she and Aaron arrive, she realises Billy has also been invited.

When Paul arrives and makes a comment about her condition, Billy realises she is pregnant, Summer runs out of the pub, followed by Esther. Esther catches up with Summer in Victoria Garden and after explaining how she and Mike can’t have kids, suggests she’d be willing to adopt her baby.

As Summer voices her concerns about pregnancy and diabetes and the problems she would face, Aaron realises the enormity of the situation. Summer returns home to find Billy, Todd and Paul discussing her pregnancy and body image issues.

Meanwhile, Jenny confides in Stephen that she has not heard a thing from Leo and suspects he has met someone else in Canada. Stephen feigns sympathy. Leo’s dad, Teddy, calls at The Rovers and tells Jenny and Stephen that there’s no trace of Leo and it’s time to alert the police.

Elsewhere, Bernie sticks to her story and explains to the officer how Fern took a cleaning job in her name, stole her clothes and then robbed the jewellers.

Also, Harvey receives a questionnaire about his violent past from Sam in the prison post. Daisy has reservations when Daniel asks her to move in with him.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

A villager is missing and a search is organised

The full devastation in the village is revealed.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm