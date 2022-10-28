The Pink Collection supports Breast Cancer foundation

Encouraging forward-thinking fashionistas to ‘think pink’ in October, boutique footwear brand, Cocorose London has pledged its support for The Pink Ribbon Foundation with the launch of The Pink Collection – an exclusive range of luxury footwear, homewares and accessories, hand-picked by company founder, Janan Leo.

Supporting the one-in-eight women worldwide who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, 10% of each purchase from The Pink Collection will go directly to The Pink Ribbon Foundation. The new collection brings together a sophisticated range of goods comprising: stylish Cocorose London low-top trainers, luxurious leather flats, a delicately fragranced candle, hand lotion and shopping tote bags, all united by a splash (or more) of pink!

Browse Cocorose London’s exclusive Pink Collection and be tickled pink by the fabulous selection of must-have autumn accessories, which include the wardrobe essential – Hoxton White with Fuchsia Stars Leather Trainers.

Hand-stitched fuchsia stars stand out on this classic, premium white leather low-top trainer adding a subtle pop of pink to any outfit. Soft double-cushioned footbeds and extra pillowing in all the right places, make this fancy footwear the perfect choice for a busy day. Available in sizes UK 3 to 9.5 and priced at £120, these trainers are beautifully presented in a black and gold gift box.

Take the opportunity to liven up a winter wardrobe with the new Clapham Pastel Pink with Glitter Shield Leather Loafers, adding a fun splash of pink glitz and glamour. Incredibly chic but also fabulously practical, these soft pastel pink leather flats, with their pretty multi-glitter shield detailing, are uniquely foldable and easily portable when stored in their very own signature compact travel purse. Available in sizes 4 to 8, priced £110.

Make a bold statement with the new Sandringham Fuchsia Pink Ballet Flats. This classic ballet pump has been given a fun twist with a bright, hot pink colour, ensuring you stand out from the crowd. Luxuriously double-cushioned insoles and pillowed Achilles heel are key features of this ultimate in everyday wear. With its uniquely foldable design and accompanying signature black travel purse, this ballerina pump with be your go-to footwear for both day and night. Available in sizes 3 to 8, priced £85.

As a thoughtful gift or perfect stocking filler, the Cocorose London Damask Rose Hand Lotion is enriched with shea butter to protect, nourish and moisturise hands. Coconut, sweet almond and olive oils are blended with the delicate scent of Damask rose petals to create a luxurious lotion. Available in handy 60ml bottles, it is perfect for popping in a travel purse or handbag and priced at just £9.95.

Create a ‘heaven-scent’ ambience at home with Cocorose London’s brand new Strawberry and Rhubarb Candle. Top notes of deliciously ripe rhubarb, blended with fruity apple, strawberry and raspberry, create the perfect, delicate scent with which to infuse a room. Each candle is priced at £36 and is handmade and hand-poured in Muswell Hill, London, using a blend of sustainable and natural coconut and rapeseed wax, giving a pure, clean and long-lasting burn.

Beautifully illustrated and hand-painted, four Cotton Canvas Shopping Tote Bags are included in The Pink Collection and priced at £18 each. Fox, Bumble Bee, Hare and a special Cocorose London design, with beautiful poppy blooms, are all part of the Countryside Collection of re-usable, tote shopping bags. Original, hand-drawn watercolour illustrations, printed on 10oz natural cotton canvas, turn this everyday bag in to something special. With a handy little internal pocket for smaller items, and thick cotton canvas ensuring durability, it will be your go-to accessory for a busy day running errands. Available to purchase at www.cocoroselondon.com priced £18.