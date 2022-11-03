November highlights from Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV’s latest titles for November.

In Rakuten TV’s “STORE” selection, stand-outs from this month’s slate include House of the Dragon, the highly acclaimed prequel to the internationally renowned Game of Thrones is available to rent/buy now.

Also included in the section is Venice Festival favourite, Olivia Wilde’s drama-thriller Don’t Worry Darling – which did well at the box office, grossing £8 million. You can also buy or rent the home premiere from now.

There’s plenty to stay indoors for as the cold winter nights draw in, with Marvel’s iconic Thor:Love & Thunder, starring: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman available to rent from the 4th November for just £4.99.

Additional titles worth staying in for include Fisherman’s Friends 2: One & All – from directors Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft and new drama/fantasy Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. For motor fans, new documentaries Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Hunt vs Lauda: the Next Generation will be available to watch from the 7th and 21st November

Rakuten TV will also be releasing, free of charge, plenty of titles on their AVOD section, including; classic comedy The Internship (featuring Owen Wilson), Arctic (starring Mads Mikelssen), action-comedy Mortdecai (starring Johnny Depp), The Captor (starring Ethan Hawke) and family animation Astro Kid – all coming from 1st November. My Decision by Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta is now available exclusively and for free on Rakuten TV (launched 1st November.)

In SVOD, Rakuten will be releasing history drama, Dangerous Liasions, on the 6th November.

For this month’s promo, Rakuten TV will be offering audiences some Black Friday bargains – including Black Friday campaign discounts to buy and rent on recent releases and key catalogue titles in 4K. Also available is 50% cashback in Rakuten Points on any transactions during Black Friday weekend.