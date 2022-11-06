From Hancock to broken rings

RING A DING

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is said to have broken off her engagement to Scott Sinclair after her engagement ring ‘snapped’ earlier this year, the Metro paper reported. They noted that the Rosie Webster performer ‘has reportedly split from footballer fiancé Scott and was later pictured at the National Television Awards without her engagement ring.’

Helen – who is said to be into ‘all things spiritual’ – called things off with Scott after her engagement ring ‘snapped’.

Nothing worse than a damaged ring.

MATT HANCOCK DEFENDS IAC APPEARANCE

Matt Hancock has defended taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while serving as an MP, claiming it is a great way to “engage with voters” reported AOL News. The former health secretary, who during Covid was having an affair while we were all locked up and not able to have random cock fun, is as popular as Rolf Harris at a Children’s party.

ITV confirmed this year’s line up as:

1980s singer – Boy George

Coronation Street regular – Sue Cleaver

Hollyoaks actor – Owen Warner

TV Presenter & Property Expert – Scarlette Douglas

Ex-England Rugby Player – Mike Tindall MBE

Loose Women host and ITV News journalist – Charlene White

Radio broadcaster- Chris Moyles

England Lioness – Jill Scott MBE

Comedian – Babatúndé Aléshé

TV Personality – Olivia Attwood

Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, the celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them. Ant and Dec oversee the proceeding as usual.

DOCTORS

Speaking to BBC One’s Morning Live actress Wendi Peters revealed she’s joining the Beeb’s medical saga Doctors. Best-known for playing Cilla Battersby-Brown – mother of Chesney and Fiz – in Coronation Street she will return to the Birmingham-based production after playing the one-off character Nicky Connelly last year.

She won’t however be reprising that part with Wendy noting she’ll be a regular as newcomer Dr Nina.

“I’m having a brilliant time,” she said on Morning Live (Nov 2nd). “I’ve been here two or three weeks now and just settling in to playing Dr Nina.”

Wendy went on to talk about how Nina is nothing like her former soap character, the loud-mouth Cilla. “I’m absolutely thrilled that she’s very, very different, Dr Nina is very well brought up. She’s the daughter of two solicitors and she’s a GP, and she was married to a consultant who unfortunately passed away from a stroke. She’s just set on entering into Letherbridge with a mission. She knows what she wants and hopefully she’ll get it.”

NAUGHTY NEWS

The Beeb announced that comments by the BBC News presenter Martine Croxall breached its rules on impartiality. The remarks were made during the News Channel’s newspaper review on 23 October, soon after Boris Johnson said he wouldn’t stand to be Tory leader. The corporation notes that Martine’s “remarks and reactions… caused a significant risk the audience could believe opinions were being expressed on the Conservative leadership contest,”. Croxall returned to presenting on the news channel after a short absence on November 4th. During the programme on 23 October, the front pages of the papers were being rapidly rewritten, and Croxall said it was “all very exciting” and asked if she was allowed to “be this gleeful”.

STAYING HOLMES