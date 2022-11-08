Lewis Capaldi reveals he once applied to work in McDonalds

Talking exclusively to LADBible he spoke of many things including how if he wasn’t a singer he maybe a prostitute, selling ass on the street.

LADbible asked Lewis what he feels the audience think he would be doing if he wasn’t a singer:

“A prostitute or something like that, selling ass on the street.” He also revealed “A few years before kinda my music was going well, my brother, for Christmas, had went to the trouble of wrapping a McDonald’s application form for me. ‘Cause I didn’t have a job and he thought it would be funny”.

On his love life, he said:

“I wish people asked me if I was dating anyone. I mean, the answer’s no. More often than not, the answer’s gonna be no.”

And on life drawing experience of Roman Kemp:

“Nude life drawing, 32%. I have… so I did draw this guy, massive cock on him, huge penis. Me and… it was Roman Kemp of Capital Breakfast fame. And you know, came out of Martin Kemp’s ball bag. And I guess out of Shirlie Kemp’s vagina as well. They’re my mate’s mum and dad, that’s good. Nude life drawing. So we did, we drew a man, a man’s big f**king massive, dangly hog, for erm… it was lovely though. It was really, it was a yummy-looking piece, let’s put it that way.”