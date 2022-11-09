Connect with us

On this Day

OTD 1970: Sexual thoughts and how often?

On this Day, November 9th, 1970
Published on

ATV Today asked ‘how often do you think about sex?’

Reporter John Swallow vox pops the public in Birmingham on this intimate topic…

