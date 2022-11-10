OTD 1971: BBC Pebble Mill Opens

Connect with us

On this Day, November 10th, 1971
ATV Today visited ‘Beeb rival’ Midlands network at their new studios called Pebble Mill on the day they officially opened for broadcast and production.

Princess Anne arrived at the BBC Pebble Mill studio in Birmingham, inside she unveiled a plaque. The Pebble Mill site became a power house of production until its ultimate closure during cost-cutting in 2005. The BBC have recently realised this is a mistake and plans for a new major production centre in the West Midlands have recently been announced.

Pebble Mill produced programmes such as Top Gear, Daytime Live, Doctors, Telly Addicts, Good Morning with Anne and Nick, Midlands Today, The Doctors and some episodes of the original Doctor Who.

