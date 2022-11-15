Gail Porter voices new ‘Street Storage’ campaign

Street Storage is launching a nationwide appeal to raise awareness of people experiencing homelessness, and to generate more funds to continue to provide them with free, accessible and safe storage for their belongings.

Figures published by the Greater London Authority (GLA) in October 2022 show a 21% rise in people sleeping rough in London between April and September of this year. Street Storage can attest to these statistics having received 90 referrals between August and October compared to 170 throughout the whole of 2021.

The appeal, entitled ‘Everyday’, will be launched on November 17th 2022, and will include an animation with a voice over by TV and Radio presenter Gail Porter, who has herself experienced homelessness.

Porter noted:

“It’s rarely one reason that leads to becoming homeless and so your mind is already trying to cope with multiple things including anxiety, having no money, wondering where you might sleep. Worrying about whether your possessions, literally your lifeline, will be safe is another major concern. Street Storage is an incredibly practical solution with a hugely positive impact for the people it supports.”

Street Storage note their ‘Everyday’ campaign is a response to the rise in working poverty and Section 21 evictions alongside the Cost of Living Crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic. It aims to to enable Street Storage to centralise their service to improve access, increase the number of referrals they can accept and support the homeless community in more ways.

The partnership between Porter and Street Storage was made possible by HelpFilm, a media production charity who supports charities for free, and Paul Cullen, a Talent agency.

Rachel Woolf, Founder and Director at Street Storage said of the ‘Everyday’ appeal:

“It’s time for our small organisation to make a noise. To make a noise about the injustice so many people are facing, and about those fighting a system that breaks people daily. At Street Storage we offer an innovative solution that can often be the first step to better physical and mental wellbeing and a move away from the street.”

Members of the public can support Street Storage by sharing the film when it is released or by donating to their Crowdfunder campaign. Thanks to the Aviva Community Fund, donations up to £250 will be matched, ensuring Street Storage can help even more people this winter.