Channel 4 unveils line-up for annual Inclusion Festival

Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4:

“Channel 4 has proved itself to be an effective agent for change over the decades. For forty years we have been using the power of our programmes to shift and shake views and perceptions. But there is still a huge amount to be done by all of us. Altogether Different: Live will bring the industry together to ask how British TV is doing in becoming truly representative of the UK and where we need to do more.”

Channel 4 today announced the speakers for this year’s Inclusion Festival, which will take place on Wednesday 30th November. Bringing together industry leaders from across the UK discussions will examine how diversity is shown and examined on-screen and what representation looks like off-screen. It will ask those working in the media industry what urgent action needs to happen.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, the lead presenter of Channel 4 News, has been announced as the event’s keynote speaker and will talk about his life and career. The announced industry leaders who will speak at the one-day event include Alex Mahon, CEO, of Channel 4; Tim Davie, Director-General, BBC; Dame Carolyn McCall DBE, CEO, ITV and Maria Kyriacou, President, Australia, Israel and the UK, Paramount.

Further high-profile speakers include model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, who will host a panel discussing the representation of trans people on TV. Journalist and broadcaster Jordan Jarrett Bryan will moderate a panel examining disabled representation amongst on-screen talent and across senior producing roles and asking why change is too slow. Journalist Poppy Begum will lead a panel discussing Muslim representation in the television industry.

Finally, the family of entrepreneur and DJ Jamal Edwards MBE will celebrate his life and work, which saw him create the powerhouse YouTube channel SBTV. Jamal’s mother Brenda Edwards and sister Tanisha Edwards will speak with broadcaster and comedian Sideman about how Jamal challenged and invigorated the industry.

Marcia Williams, Director of Inclusion, Channel 4:

“We know TV has the power to shape people’s sense of self, feelings of belonging and of the community from local to global. Ground-breaking TV has made a huge contribution towards richer and more progressive social attitudes, particularly over the past 40 years. But we know that as an industry there is still so much to do to tackle the persistent challenges around equitable representation and inclusion on and off screen. The need for change is urgent and our industry has the resources and imagination to truly reflect the people and communities we serve. Now we must collectively show the will. Altogether Different: Live will focus in on what change is needed and how our industry can make it happen.”

To access the full programme and to watch the festival from 9am on Wednesday 30th November register for free at inclusionfestival.channel4.com All sessions will be available to catch up on demand, and subtitles and BSL translation will be available to ensure that the event is fully accessible.