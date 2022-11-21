OTD 1978: International Hello Day

Connect with us

On this Day

On this Day, November 21st, 1978
ATV Today reported on ‘International Hello Day’.

Reporter Helen Piddock went out into Birmingham city centre and asked people to say ‘hello’…

