OTD 1962: ‘Stolen’ British Rail diesel train

On this Day

On this Day, November 22nd, 1962
Footage was rescreened on this day originally from Midlands News on the 4th October 1962 in which a British Railways engine is seen laid on its side in a grass verge.

The locomotive was taken from Derby depot by 17-year-old railway apprentice Bernard Davies from Chaddesden on the 3rd of October 1962, the day of a national rail strike. He planned to drive home to Chaddesden sidings but was derailed by a set of points.

The November 22nd report notes how Davies was fined £100 in court, and later sacked from the railways as an employee. British Railways (BR), which from 1965 onwards traded as British Rail, was a state-owned company that operated most of the overground rail transport in Great Britain from 1948 to 1997.

 

