Showbiz Newswrap with Penelope Teeth looking at the top 5 stories surrounding Eamonn and Ruth…

It all began last week with the shocking revelation that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had announced that they were going to divorce. The couple – like an Aldi version of Richard and Judy – have been married since 2010, and have one son called Jack and a dog. The couple have presented several programmes for Channel 5 including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth’s 7 Year Itch.

The pair were also regular Friday hosts of ITV’s This Morning while they also presented on their own with Ruth on ITV’s Loose Women and Eamonn a presenter on Sky News and more recently GB News.

Their parting of the ways was confirmed through a representative. A statement read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.” The pair announced on Saturday, May 25, that they had decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage.



Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage…

The Daily Mail reported this week that ‘Eamonn Holmes‘ family aren’t shedding any tears over the breakdown of his marriage to Ruth Langsford after ‘never taking’ to his second wife.’ The newspaper notes that Langsford was looked upon, reportedly, like a skidmark on a bedsheet by the Holmes’ clan due to loyalty to Eamonn’s first wife Gabrielle who he was married to for eleven years from 1985 onwards. At the time he was a star of UTV the commercial ITV station for Northern Ireland, but was soon to be a face of BBC One with Open Air and later breakfast offering GMTV.

It was during his early morning job that he and Gabrielle divorced in 1996. The couple have three children – Declan, 35, Rebecca, 33, and Niall, 31 and the newspaper reports that ‘some of Eamonn’s relatives didn’t warm to Ruth during their relationship was ‘partly out of loyalty’ to the mother of three of his children.’

The Daily Mail quote a family source as saying, ‘Eamonn’s Catholic family didn’t really see eye-to-eye with Ruth, but he was totally bowled over by her.’

Ruth began her television also on regional ITV, with WestWard in the South West of England before moving into ITV daytime offerings. She joined This Morning as a cover host, later joined by Eamonn on the show.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were at odds for two years before their separation noted The Daily Record this week. The paper went on to note that ‘the news has sparked a string of reactions on social media, however, a source close to the former This Morning hosts said that Ruth and Eamonn “led separate lives, both professionally and personally” for two years.’

Speaking to The Sun tabloid an ITV employee revealed that it was their departure from This Morning which appears to have been the beginning of the end for the couple, famous to daytime audiences between ads for funeral plans, stair lifts, recliner chairs and sit-in showers. The source said that their TV uncoupling significantly strained their relationship as their careers began to diverge, leaving them on different paths. The pair also left Channel 5 as co-hosts not long after and their careers went separate ways with Ruth remaining on Loose Women at ITV while Eamonn went to the controversial GB News – where several times he has taken digs at his former ITV bosses.

It appears a giant crack had formed between them during this time and we’re not just talking about Eamonn rolling over in bed.

The Mirror reported how Ruth Langsford has been hosting Loose Women since 1999, however, she’s reportedly ‘stepping back’ from the show after it was announced she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes, have split up. The tabloid noted that following the public announcement of her separation she is taking time away from presenting. The paper suggests she may be off for a week, possibly more. Ruth also is a regular face on QVC with her own range of products. As for Eamonn the Mirror obsereved that he is heading back to work and it will prove to be a welcome distraction from the private issues in his life. Speaking about the dad-of-four’s ill health, following his surgery for a slipped disc and hip replacement, a friend of the couple said Ruth had become more of a carer to her husband in recent years. They told the Daily Mail: “Ruth has become more his carer than a wife. Eamonn has been thoroughly miserable. He has had a torrid time with his health, he’s in constant pain, and the truth is he can’t contain how miserable it makes him,”

Eamonn Holmes has spoken out for the first time since his split from Ruth Langsford, Digital Spy reports. Eamonn returned to work this past week on GB News.

In his first breakfast show since the announcement of his parting company with Ruth he addressed the split on the May 28th outing of Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel taking a moment to thank viewers for their concern and well wishes as he sat alongside supportive co-host Isabel Webster

“I’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation,” the presenter said, adding: “Your support for both of us is very appreciated.”