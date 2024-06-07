Two Brothers Pictures, founded by writers and showrunners Harry and Jack Williams in 2014, has announced significant expansions to its scripted team as the multi-award-winning production company heads into its tenth successful year.

Executive Producer, Sarah Hammond has stepped up as Chief Creative Officer and Michael Latif into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Both working alongside Head of Production, Emma Pike following the huge success of hits including Fleabag, Back to Life, Liar, The Missing, Baptiste, Boat Story and The Tourist.

Key to the newly bolstered team is Drama Executive Daisy Mount, who joins All3Media’s Two Brothers from Prime Video where, as creative executive for scripted, she led on tentpole thrillers The Rig and BAFTA-winning Wilderness and was at the heart of building the UK slate including multi-award-winning Jungle, International Emmy-nominated The Devil’s Hour and Jez Butterworth’s critically acclaimed Mammals.

Daisy will serve as executive producer on upcoming projects to deliver on Two Brothers Pictures’ long history of producing award-winning, compelling, propulsive drama. Daisy will be steering the drama slate with a focus on generating ideas from established and new talent with the balance of stylistic ingenuity, quality and populist appeal that has been the benchmark of Two Brothers work to date.

Daisy said: “It’s no exaggeration to say I am beyond delighted to be joining Two Brothers and the brilliant team here. Always utterly original in their output and always rooted with a commercial sensibility that I love. I look forward to building out what is already an impressive slate into one that is competitive and exciting for the domestic and international TV audience.”

Leading comedy producer Katie Churchill steps into the new role of Comedy Executive to continue and grow the company’s historic, award-winning comedy slate after executive producing Dinosaur alongside Sarah Hammond for Hulu & the BBC. Previously at Sky Studios and Tiger Aspect, Katie produced Lazy Susan for the BBC, Simon Amstell’s Netflix special Set Free and a Peter Capaldi directed comedy-drama pilot starring Anne-Marie Duff, as well as serving as an Executive Producer on Sky Studios’ Sky Comedy Shorts. Katie will be working with the team to bring audiences more funny, joyful, and surprising comedy with an eye on returnable series. Katie remains a director at Berks Nest; her co-founded multi-award-winning live production company.

Katie commented: “To be disgustingly sincere, I’m truly thrilled to be joining the Two Brothers team, who have such a passion for the comedy genre. I’m so excited to work towards continuing the stellar record they have built in making popular, groundbreaking, and most importantly very funny shows.”

Dovetailing both drama and comedy will be Cleo Hetherington who joins as Head of Development from Drama Republic where she previously acted as Head of Development and script executive. Cleo aims to galvanise a unique and exciting slate, continuing to focus on both international limited and returning series whilst putting writers’ voices at the centre to tell entertaining and distinctive stories.

Cleo said: “What a joy to be a fan of a production company’s work from afar and then be able to join them! I love the shows that Two Brothers Pictures make; they’re bold, ambitious, funny, and exactly what I want to watch. I can’t wait to help the team to develop yet more brilliant television. It’s a properly exciting time for the company and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Harry and Jack Williams, joint Managing Directors for Two Brothers Pictures:

“This is an exciting new chapter for us. We are thrilled to have Sarah, Michael, and Emma continue their invaluable work while welcoming the established talents of Daisy, Katie, and Cleo. Their passion and expertise perfectly align with our vision for the future. As we head into our tenth successful year, we’re proud of how much we’ve grown our scripted team to expand our drama and comedy slate. We look forward to continuing to produce premium, entertaining, and original drama and comedy for audiences worldwide.”

Two Brothers Pictures will continue to build on its impressive body of work as one of the UK’s leading production companies. The label will continue to focus on championing new and established talent, nurturing creative ambitions, vision and stories to produce premium, entertaining and original drama and comedy for the UK, US and international markets.