As Father’s Day approaches, Johnny and Elaine come together to support Linda as she gets emotional about Mick. They decide to organise a Father’s Day event at The Vic, but things take a turn when Bernie reveals that Keanu’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday and asks to hold the wake at The Vic, which Elaine agrees to.

Linda goes upstairs to have a drink, where Johnny interrupts her out of concern. Linda says that she’s going to find Sharon to share the news, but Bernie beats her to it and informs Sharon at The Vic, while Phil requests more time with Albie.

Sharon is shocked to find out from Johnny that Linda knows about the funeral. They are interrupted by a clash in the barrel store where they find Linda in a state.

Meanwhile, it’s tense at No.25 as Reiss tries to support Sonia under the disapproving glare of Bianca. Sonia reveals she wants to try IVF again, which Reiss agrees to, but he pales when she reveals that they need more money. Reiss tries to persuade Jay to buy his car, but he refuses. Becoming desperate for money, Reiss tells Kat that she didn’t pay her February tax bill in the hope of securing the funds, but he soon regrets his idea.

Bianca senses something is up after she speaks to Kat and Jay in The Vic, and follows Reiss to the care home where she overhears him asking Debbie for permission to borrow more money.

Elsewhere, Stevie makes plans for a Walford Father’s Day fishing trip following advice from Mo.

Also, Denzel and Nugget throw a party at No.20, but Kim and Howie return as the event gets out of hand. Cindy puts Ian on a new fitness regime but is annoyed when Junior steps in to help.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

At the Bistro, Toyah is horrified to get a delivery of yellow roses. Explaining the significance, she tells Nick it had to be Rowan who reported her to the police.

A furious Toyah confronts Leanne with the roses and shows her the card. Leanne admits she told Rowan. Nick spells out to Leanne that either she cuts all ties with Rowan and The Institute or they’re finished. What will she do?

Meanwhile, after spending the night together, Glenda ushers Michael out of the back door of the pub. Dee Dee tells George a mediator would save both him and Glenda money. Mary repeats the advice to Glenda – and Debbie offers to do it. How will it go?

Glenda bumps into Michael in the ginnel. She kisses him on the lips, takes him by the hand and leads him into The Rovers.

Elsewhere, at Stu’s birthday drinks, Bobby apologises to Ken for getting Daniel into trouble. Bobby notices Ken is unsteady on his feet. Not feeling too well, Ken heads home. Bobby later calls at No.1 and is alarmed to see Ken lying at the foot of the stairs. He calls for an ambulance. Is Ken okay?

Also, Abi refuses to throw in the towel and tells Kevin that they need to find a computer whizz who can trace the troll’s real IP address. Will Max be able to help?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

After finding out she’s pregnant, Belle feigns illness to hide her pregnancy from Tom and Mandy.

Belle later registers to visit the doctor with Wendy’s support, feeling apprehensive about her options.

Meanwhile, Vinny and Gabby bond over drinks and there’s a charged moment between them.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm