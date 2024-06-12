See the world through fresh eyes at the NEAC’s Annual Exhibition and bring a slice of it home…

At a time when works of art are beginning to be produced and envisaged using AI, the NEAC’s Annual Exhibition at Mall Galleries reaffirms the crucial role of the artists’ eye in translating and inspiring us about the world around us. The renowned show which opens on Thursday 13th June, showcases some of the UK’s best, new figurative art in an invigoratingly broad range of styles and with a diverse subject matter.

The over 400 works by celebrated NEAC member artists, alongside a selection from an open submission, include charming still lives, enticing views, naïve illustrations and arresting contemporary approaches, all united in their ability to convey the unique and powerful visual curiosity of the artist that created them. The exhibition serves as a homage to the art of observation, inspiring wonder in views even of the most ordinary.

Most of the work on show is available for sale and those looking to buy artwork for their homes can be assured of its quality and value thanks to a rigorous selection process by the artists themselves. Work can be purchased both online, from Wednesday 22nd May, and in person at the exhibition. If you are lucky, you may be able to purchase this year’s exhibition works of note. There are 12 awards worth £8,250 which will be presented at this year’s exhibition.

As part of this year’s Annual Exhibition, the NEAC is running a number of exclusive, FREE events including guided exhibition tours by celebrated member artists, sketching in the gallery (including the chance to draw a ballet dancer) and NEAC artist demonstrations.

Patrick Cullen, the NEAC’s new President:

“At its core, the NEAC celebrates the act of looking and drawing from life. In a world increasingly dominated by digital art and conceptual pieces, our exhibition reaffirms the timeless value of observation and interpretation in the artistic process. This is combined with an approach which promotes innovation. The NEAC was born in reaction to the stuffiness of the Royal Academy and, in the same way, the work we show isn’t enslaved to restrictive principles when it comes to what and how artists interpret their view of the world. It is this freedom which gives our Annual Exhibition its energy and breadth. We want to see skilful language used by artists in how they describe their unique view of the world, combined with the authenticity of their individual perspective – and it is this that gives them their individual voice.”