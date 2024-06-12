The findings of the poll conducted by Survation were discussed live during the Teen24 Summit on BBC Radio 5 Live…

Half of teenagers aged 13-18 said they feel anxious when they do not have their smart phones with them, an exclusive survey commissioned by BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Bitesize has suggested. And three quarters (74%) said they wouldn’t consider swapping their smart phones for a more basic device that only allows phone calls and text messages. A quarter (25 %) said they use their phones for more than five hours on a typical day.

On a positive note, 75% of teens questioned said they feel positive about their future, with only 11% feeling negative about lies ahead.

The online poll, conducted by Survation, surveyed 2000* teenagers aged 13-18 asking them questions on a range of different issues affecting teenage lives. These topics ranged from anxiety and social media, phone use and addiction, to sexual harassment and street safety.

The findings from the poll were discussed live from the Teen24 Summit on BBC Radio 5 Live as part of their collaboration with BBC Bitesize.

The BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show’s Rachel Burden kicked things off from 6am with a special programme focusing on teens and their mobiles, and asking what their life would be like without smartphones. Rachel was joined by ten young people who took part in a smartphone ‘detox’ for 5 Live to find out if they could live without their mobiles for a week. The teens joined Rachel to reveal how they felt about their phones after the detox.

From 9am, Nicky Campbell hosted a live, two-hour teen summit from the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, with an audience of young people from across the North West of England. He asked them their opinions on smartphones, social media, influencers, and other topics that affect teen lives.

Head of BBC Education Helen Foulkes:

“BBC Bitesize provides a wide range of content to help young people thrive and survive during their school years and this survey gives us an even better insight into the challenges, concerns and aspirations of teenagers across the UK. We’re delighted to be able to help them navigate these things, and understand themselves better, with the launch of the Bitesize World of Wellbeing podcast and the My Teenage Brain series. Both are fantastic additions to the amazing help and advice already available on Bitesize Study Support.”

To coincide with the Teen24 Summit, BBC Bitesize will be releasing some brand new content to support teenagers, including the World of Wellbeing podcast and My Teenage Brain series. The podcast is co-hosted by Tik Toker Ami Charlize and Radio 1 Life Hack’s Dr Radha Modgil and delves into issues like self-esteem, worrying, friendship fall-outs, self-care and the benefits of being active, with all episode available to watch on the Study Support section of the Bitesize website, and on BBC Sounds.

My Teenage Brain helps young people to understand themselves better by unpacking all the chemical and neurological things that affect how you think, act and feel when you’re a teenager. Social media star India Sascha and clinical psychologist Dr Tara Porter front the content, also available on Bitesize Study Support.

Coverage of BBC Radio 5 Live’s Teen24 Summit from Radio 5 Live can be heard on catch up on BBC Sounds.