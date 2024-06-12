Heavy metal icons PANTERA will return to the UK and Ireland in early 2025 for their first tour in over 20 years.

Featuring original members, vocalist Philip H. Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, the latest stretch of live dates continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell. The tour kicks off on 18th February in Glasgow with shows in Leeds, Dublin, Birmingham, and London (full dates below). Artist presale tickets & VIP for these dates will go on sale on Tue, 18 June at 10am BST and public on sale will begin on Fri, 21 June at 10am BST.

The tour will follow PANTERA’s appearance at the 2024 edition of Download Festival, the band’s first UK appearance in three decades, as well as dates supporting Metallica on their North American stadium tour.

Creators of the “power groove,” PANTERA got their start in Arlington, Texas with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members and brothers, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip H. Anselmo. The group would become one the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history. To date, PANTERA has sold 20 million records worldwide and has received four Grammy nominations along with sold out arena tours across the globe.

Pantera UK and Ireland Tour

18 Feb – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

19 Feb – Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena

21 Feb – Dublin, IE at 3Arena

23 Feb – Birmingham, UK at BP Pulse Live

25 Feb – London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley