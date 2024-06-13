The ancient art of astronumerology can help modern-day home buyers find the property that best harmonizes with their personal energy, says world-renowned numerologist and real estate broker Jesse Kalsi.

“Buying homes is a very serious business,” Kalsi said in a recent interview. “So look at those numbers carefully. Those numbers are alive that are on your home address or your apartment, and they’re vibrating with certain planetary energy. And those frequencies have to flow with your basic vibrations to attract harmony and success.”

For more than 20 years, Kalsi has been transforming lives with his timeless wisdom about astronumerology and his method of number patching.

In his latest book, The Power of Home Numbers: Discover the Best Numbers to Increase Harmony and Prosperity in Your Home (now in its 4th edition), he empowers readers to manifest successful futures by harmonizing energy in the home — and it starts with the address.

Kalsi combines ancient elements of Vedic numerology along with his extensive knowledge of numbers and their corresponding planets to deliver valuable information to help readers choose the right numbers that will protect them and help them progress toward their goals.

“This groundbreaking book offers an innovative approach to the specific energies of home numbers and is a powerful tool to escape stagnancy and break through blockages both big and small,” Kalsi said.

Through this book, readers will learn the influences and qualities of each number from 1 through 9, as well as the amplifier 0; All about the original method of number patching, which Kalsi created, and which can drastically improve a home or business’s vibrations;

The endless combinations of numbers on homes or businesses that are responsible for success or failure, happiness or desperation; The timing of numbers and how to work with — and not against — the cycles of life to make progress and eliminate confusion and frustration;

The energies of famous addresses, politicians and celebrities; and how the proper use of jewelry, crystals and tokens can elevate your energy and expand your sense of awareness.

Jesse Kalsi is a numerologist, who has consulted thousands of people over the past 20 years. He specialises in residential and business numerology and provides insight on the power of numbers and how they affect lives. In his books, The Power of Home Numbers and All About Numbers, he combines his Eastern upbringing with his Western experience to bring awareness and understanding of this phenomenon.

The Power of Home Numbers is available in English, Spanish, French, Dutch, German and Russian.

The Power of Home Numbers (4th edition): Discover the Best Numbers to Increase Harmony and Prosperity in Your Home

Publisher: Jesse Kalsi LLC

ISBN-13: 979-8988273844 (Paperback)

ISBN-13: 979-8988273851 (Kindle)