Big Boys is returning to Channel 4 for a third series.

All the gang will be back – Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriett Webb and Annette Badland – with some shocks and surprises along the way.

Jack Rooke:

“It’s been 10 years since I actually graduated Uni and now yet again I’m returning to my campus with a clapperboard & film crew to recreate the embarrassing endeavours of my youth. It is just a dream job! The response to series 2 has been beautiful and we’re so grateful this show continues to connect with and get discovered by so many weird and wonderful viewers.

“Big Boys is the closest I’ll ever feel to being in a girl band and we’re all desperate to come back like a pack of rabid dogs and put on a sexy, cringey, big funny show for you all!”

Big Boys is described by Channel 4 as ‘a funny and heart-breaking comedy-drama’. The series is created, written and narrated by Jack Rooke centring on an unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, newly-out Jack played Dylan Llewellyn and boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny played by Jon Pointing.

Series three sees the BAFTA-nominated Big Boys return as our gang enter their final year at Brent Uni, with all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from X-Factor (for Jack anyway!)

Peggy and Shannon embark on new romances and never-ending nappy changes, whilst Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is coming. Will the boys still choose each other like before, or will this be the end of the road?

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4:

“Big Boys is a snowball of a comedy show for us; with series 2 growing hugely from the already successful and critically lauded series 1. It seems to connect with everyone – from the young to the old, from the comedy aficionados to hun-culture huns. We’re thrilled to be back with Jack and the Roughcut team again and excited for people to see what’s next for the show’s motley crew.”

The programme is based on comedy writer Jack Rooke’s award-winning live comedy shows ‘Good Grief’, ‘Happy Hour’ and ‘Love Letters’.