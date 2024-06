OTD, June 13th 1959

The Coventry Carnival was an annual city celebration that had evolved from the Godiva Procession, which dates back to the 17th century. The event remained popular until the 1980s. Since then it hasn’t been a yearly celebration, but is revived for special occasions including in 2000, 2011 and 2022.

This 1959 event is seen on ATV Midland News with views of carnival floats parading through Coventry city centre.