What comes to your mind…when you think of clowns?

Well, be prepared to leave all preconceptions out the door – because these clowns will take you on a road trip that you won’t easily forget.

Join the world’s first ever comedy duo, Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, on the road trip of a lifetime, as they try to battle all injustices in the world using the most powerful weapon – humour.

Miguel de Cervantes’ classic novel, Don Quixote, tells the story of a Spanish middle-aged man who loses his wits and decides to become a knight-errant. Together with his loyal companion Sancho Panza they ride along, seeking to help people in need. Underneath the comedic surface, the story has a rebellious undertone that encourages people not to kneel before evil authorities.

And who’d be better to guide you through the Spanish landscape than two clowns from Finland?

Inventive, equally laugh out loud and moving, the show is produced by the Red Nose Company, recipient of Finland’s 2023 Theatre of the Year Award, and performed by actors Timo Ruuskanen and Tuukka Vasama. After winning over audiences in their native Finland, Timo and Tuukka are now bringing their magic to stages all over Europe.

Tuukka Vasama and Timo Ruuskanen have performed together on stage since 2008, over 600 times. Both graduates from the Helsinki Theatre Academy and veterans of the stage, their extraordinary commitment to one another means that anything can happen in their shows. The duo takes risks and still manages to bring their shows home every time. This method allows the performances to evolve, and through the years, they’ve continued to just get better and better.

Don Quixote will return to Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, from 9th to 25th August, tickets: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/648-don-quixote