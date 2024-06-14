The release of the cast album for musical parody, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch is streaming now…

With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the album brings to life the hilarious and irreverent tale of everyone’s favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea.

Now available across all streaming platforms, the album features 17 original tracks including fan favourites Sucking On You, We Didn’t Make It To Disney and the show’s titular song Unfortunate. The stellar cast includes Shawna Hamic as Ursula, River Medway as Ariel, Thomas Lowe as Triton, Allie Dart as Sebastian/Collette/Jetsam, Jamie Mawson as Eric/Neptune, Julian Capolei as Grimsby/Vanessa/Flotsam, and Corrina Buchan, Jack Gray, Jamie McKillop and Milly Willows in the ensemble.

The show’s writers and lyricists, Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, comment, “It took us the best part of five years and nine gallons of aperol, but we think we have found every rhyme for synonyms of “fish” and “sex”. We hope people like it.”

The full track list includes: Nasty, Sucking on You, The Banishment, We Didn’t Make It To Disney, Where The Dicks Are, An Adventure, Where The Dicks Are – Reprise, “It Hurts, Huh?”, Unfortunate, Les Poissons, Ask The Girl, Female Role Models, To Be King, Hot Girl Summer, Confrontation At Sea, I’m That Witch and a bonus track, Another Day.

The album is produced by Nikki Davison and Joe Davison for Auburn Jam. Unfortunate is currently on tour across the UK’s biggest theatres until 14 th July 2024.

Tim Gilvin, the brains behind the smash-hit show’s music, arrangements and orchestrations:

“Howard Ashman and Alan Menken created one of the great Disney soundtracks of all time in 1989 (the same year I was born) and set the blueprint for all Disney films to come. The Little Mermaid is full of pastiche, with calypso, chansons and burlesque, and this score is written fully in that same spirit, embracing modern drag cabaret and the classic Disney orchestral sound. We’ve been refining and elevating the score since its debut in 2019, and the cherry on top has been the joy of working with Auburn Jam on these arrangements, which have taken on a whole new dimension with their careful, virtuosic and detailed work.”