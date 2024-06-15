A starry afternoon at the Unicorn Academy…

Celebrities stepped into the magical world of Netflix’s hit series Unicorn Academy with their little ones earlier today. In attendance were EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, former Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, LBC personality, Vanessa Feltz and The Only Way Is Essex royalty, Amy Childs.

The stars were spotted exploring the debut toy line and helping their kids make friendship bracelets. The little ones got to experience Unicorn Academy themed makeovers as they channelled their favourite characters from the hit Netflix show. They also got a special screening of the show’s second season ahead of its launch on 27th June.

Taking imaginative play to the next level, alongside her daughter, Jacqueline Jossa was seen playing with the star of the range – Rainbow Light Up Wildstar. Making full use of the Wildstar’s response to touch, they recreated the iconic moment from the show when Sophia and Wildstar ‘bond’.

Jacqueline, Kimberley, Vanessa and Amy were seen enjoying the celebration and creating wholesome memories with their littles as they came together to celebrate magic, friendship and the extraordinary.

Fans of the show can soon enjoy Spin Master’s debut range of Unicorn Academy toys which will launch from 24th June and will be available to purchase at all major retailers. While the hero of the range is Rainbow Light Up Wildstar – a perfect replica of main character Sophia’s trusty right-hand unicorn, Wildstar, the range also includes all the key characters so kids can choose their favourite Unicorn and Rider pair!







